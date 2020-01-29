Australian fashion brand LSKD partners with Wing Aviation

Australian fashion brand LSKD has partnered with Wing Aviation to deliver its products using drones, leading the way for fashion brands around the world. The first orders began last Thursday, January 23, with customers ordering through the Wing app.

LSKD said of the partnership:

We are excited to be the first e-commerce fashion brand to offer our customers the fastest, most innovative, and reliable delivery experience in Logan as an official partner with Wing.

LSKD will initially launch its summer collection with T-shirts, shorts, denim, headwear, dresses, and activewear tights the first to be delivered.

Customers from the Queensland suburbs of Crestmead and Marsden can order LSKD products from the Wing app. The deliveries take off from Wing Aviation’s warehouse, where the products are stored, similar to Amazon’s warehouses.

Wing Aviation has been working with local businesses in Logan, Queensland, for the last few months delivering food, coffee, and medicine.

Would you get your products delivered by drone? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: LSKD

