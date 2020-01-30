Rady Children’s Institute looks to delivery drones for medical transport

Rady Children’s Institute for Genomic Medicine (GCIGM) has partnered with Deloitte to take a closer look into drone delivery as a means of transport for genomic samples. The partnership is still in the testing and funding stage to ensure samples make it through the delivery.

The drones will allow for genomic samples to be delivered promptly at a lower cost than current methods. The companies are also working with the FAA to ensure the drones are tested correctly and are up to the safety standards of autonomous delivery drones.

Josh Nelson from Deloitte had the following to say in regards to the delivery drone tests:

“Through our work with RCIGM, we’ve seen first hand their intense passion for helping children with rare disease, and their dedication to discovering advancements to improve patient care. This UAS project is an innovation to speed transport and delivery of samples to their lab. Together with RCIGM, we plan to go from strategy to testing to operational and develop a blueprint for other healthcare organizations to use.”

Dr. Kingsmore states that the use of drones will allow for more babies and children to be saved, thanks to the faster delivery of the genomic samples.

“This technology opens many possibilities for providing faster diagnosis for a variety of needs. Coupling rapid sequencing tests with rapid sample transport will speed the time to precise treatment and reduce the period of uncertainty both for providers and the parents of our patients. More babies’ and children’s lives can be saved – this what drives us.”

The drones still have a large amount of testing to go through as the compartment carrying the package must be temperature-controlled and the drone is required to have safety features such as a parachute in the case of an emergency.

What are your thoughts on medical-related drone deliveries? Let us know in the comments below.

