Drones used to disinfect Chinese villages from coronavirus

Drones are being used in Chinese villages to spray disinfectant in response to coronavirus throughout the village, to hopefully make the village a little safer to walk around in. The drones are being used around China and are being converted to help out.

Drones used to disinfect Chinese village from coronavirus

A villager in Heze, Shandong province, is using his crop spraying drones to spray disinfectant over the village. The drones will be used to spray an area of around 16,000 square meters.

Mr. Liu, the man behind it, states he has multiple plant spraying drones that aren’t being used, as it is now winter. Mr. Liu thought of the idea on the first day of the new Lunar New Year but had held off for a few days due to rainfall.

A crop protection officer from Longfu Sichuan Qin Chunhong was able to disinfect his village on the 30th of January and stated, ‘drones can cover a much wider area and achieve very good disease prevention results.’

Along with crop-spraying drones, police and consumer drones are being fitted with equipment, allowing them to also spray disinfectant in the provinces of Jilin, Shandong, and Zhejiang.

It’s great to see drones being used by everyday people thinking out of the box to save their neighbors and villages from the coronavirus. Let us know what you think about drones being fitted to spray disinfectant around China.

Photo: IT & Daily Times

