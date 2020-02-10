We just learned and confirmed through two different sources that today DJI reopens their offices in China and that the company has resumed shipping, after having closed its offices because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: DJI reopens offices in China and resumes shipping

The Coronavirus outbreak in China has caused a large number of business to close their offices, including drone manufactures DJI and Zero Zero Robotics.

Today, however, we are glad to report that the dronemaker is back in business and that DJI reopens their offices today and that shipping has resumed. Through two different sources we were able to confirm this positive news. We have also reached out to DJI for an official answer and will report back to you once we hear from them.

When we first reported on DJI having closed its offices in China, a company spokesperson provided the following statement:

“DJI is closely monitoring the situation and following relevant guidelines. We will institute precautionary measures for all employees upon return to office on February 10, as well as continue to distribute relevant health guidance. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees.”

DJI opening its offices on the morning of Tuesday, February 11th is a good sign and may be an indication that the impact of the Coronavirus on the drone industry may have been limited.

We have not heard whether the Coronavirus will also impact the launch of new drones such as the DJI Matrice 300, which is supposed to be introduced late February and the DJI Mavic Air 2 that is scheduled to be launched in April.

What do you think about how the Coronavirus has impacted the drone industry, now that DJI has reopened their offices. Let us know in the comments below.

