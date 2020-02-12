FAA UAS Symposium: ‘Drones. Here for good’

Every year the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) organizes the FAA UAS Symposium. And even though it might not be the sexiest, most flashy event, it is probably the most important event of the year, as it brings together all the policymakers and industry players to talk about the latest developments and regulations in the drone industry.

I’m sure the FAA’s NPRM for Remote ID for Drones and its consequences will be on top of everybody’s mind during this year’s symposium. The FAA UAS Symposium will take place on June 16-18, 2020 at the Baltimore Convention Center. You can register here.

This year’s FAA UAS Symposium has a new and different slogan. “Drones. Here for good” is a sign that the FAA has realized that this fastest and safest segment of the aviation industry is indeed here to stay. And, yes, drones can and are being used for good in this country and around the world. In the image above, you can see a quadcopter carry a first aid kit. An ambulance and hospital are also displayed, seemingly hinting at the fact that one of the areas where drones can deliver immediate value to our society is in their ability to quickly bring life-saving aid to people in need — saving time, money, and lives in the process.

“The FAA UAS Symposium provides stakeholders with the opportunity to talk face-to-face with a cross-section of government and industry representatives about regulations, research and initiatives to integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the National Airspace System (NAS). The 2020 program is still being developed, but expect to discuss the latest developments and next steps for:”

Here’s the official announcement from the FAA:

Mark Your Calendar for the 2020 UAS Symposium WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) will co-host the 5th Annual FAA Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Symposium on June 16-18, 2020, at the Baltimore Convention Center, Baltimore, MD. The Symposium will bring together representatives from the FAA, other government agencies, industry, and academia. The presenters and panelists will discuss the latest information and advancements related to the diverse uses of unmanned aircraft, and how these new entrants are being safely integrated into the National Airspace System. Like in previous years, the FAA will operate an on-site resource center to respond to questions from UAS owners and operators. Subject matter experts will be on hand to answer questions about airspace authorizations, waivers, the Part 107 small UAS rule, changes in hobbyists’ drone operations, the Remote Identification rulemaking, and other policies and regulations. With interest in UAS technology, uses and operations at an all-time high, the Symposium is an opportunity for commercial remote pilots and drone enthusiasts to get the latest information on the burgeoning industry from leading experts in the field. To receive updates on event programming and registration please visit the symposium website. FAA Contact: Marcia Alexander-Adams; Email: marcia.adams@faa.gov; Phone: 202-267-3488 AUVSI Contact: Tom McMahon; Email: tmcmahon@auvsi.org; Phone: 571-255-7786

As mentioned above, the FAA UAS Symposium will take place on June 16-18, 2020 at the Baltimore Convention Center. You can register at auvsi.org/FAAsymposium.

You won’t see all the latest quadcopters on display, but this is the most important event when it comes to the rules and regulations that determine when, where, and how we can fly our drones as hobbyists or commercial drone pilots. DroneDJ was there last year, and we will be there again this year.

What do you think about FAA UAS Symposium: Drones. Here for good? Let us know in the comments below.

