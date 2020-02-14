DJI’s Brendan Schulman, vice president of policy and legal affairs, talks about drones, fighting the coronavirus with agricultural drones, the FAA’s NPRM on Remote ID, and data security with Julia Chatterley on CNN.

During the six-minute interview, Brendan talks about how the DJI Argas agricultural drone has been used to spray disinfectants in infected areas to fight the coronavirus in China. Drones can cover an area 50 times faster than spraying by hand.

Then the conversation turns to the FAA’s NPRM on Remote ID for Drones and how that may impact people. They also touch upon the London Gatwick Airport ghost drone story.

And lastly, the conversation moves to data security and the fear of sensitive data being sent to China. It’s definitely worth watching if you have a few minutes.

I was very pleased to join CNN @firstmove today to discuss how drones are being used to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and to discuss Remote ID and drone data security. #dronesforgood @DJIGlobal https://t.co/dz3FWwWSNJ — Brendan Schulman (@dronelaws) February 14, 2020

