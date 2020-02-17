Connecticut police use drone to find disoriented blind man

In Enfield, Connecticut, police used a drone to find a blind man who had walked away from home and became disoriented. The police said they were contacted by a family member of the man on Saturday morning around 8:45 am. Family members told the police that they were unable to make contact with the man which was uncommon.

Connecticut police use drone to find a disoriented blind man

Police officers responded and determined that the man had likely walked away from the house and must have become disoriented. They were told by neighbors from the man that he had not been seen since 10 am on Friday. Due to the low temperatures in Connecticut this time of year, there was a real concern for hypothermia.

According to NBC Connecticut, the police in Enfield contacted the Vernon police and a drone pilot to assist. The Vernon police officer who piloted the drone was able to find the missing blind man after about 30 minutes of searching. The police said that the man was found approximately 100 yards into the woods, down an embankment and hidden from view.

Due to medical conditions, the police said, the man had become disoriented. The blind man had been outside in below-freezing temperatures for approximately 33 hours. He was carried out of the woods by first responders and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

What do you think about the Connecticut police using a drone to find a disoriented blind man? Drones for good! Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos