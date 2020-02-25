Drone pilot uses a drone for wedding proposal

Drone pilot and founder of Drone Gear, Alex Kavanagh, has taken the old-fashioned wedding proposal to a new level with the introduction of drones. Drones have been used for years at weddings but haven’t been as common at proposals. Hopefully, this video will change that.

Drone pilot Alex Kavanagh proposes with the help of a drone

Alex Kavanagh and fiancé Lesley Murphy shared the proposal video on Instagram, showing a quick look back on their relationship and the proposal itself.

The video starts with a little reflection on how the couple met, over a drone. Lesley was looking for someone to fix her drone, and Alex tried to fix it, which didn’t work out. Alex let Lesley borrow his drone as a way to be able to see her again.

The couple’s first date consisted of flying a drone, which looks to be the DJI Mavic Air, at the beach, and the rest is history.

The proposal took place on a beach during sunset with lots of preparation. Alex met Lesley on the beach, got down on one knee and asked the question, while a drone moved in with the ring. After Lesley said yes, Alex radioed for a drone flyover, a few seconds later, three or four DJI Inspire 2‘s made their way over the couple. Watch the video below!

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJI, Parrot, or Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: Lesley Murphy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos