As predicted last week, DJI released the RoboMaster EP on March 9th. This is DJI’s second educational robot and it is compatible with multi-party hardware, supports multiple software platforms, and has an open SDK.

DJI releases RoboMaster EP on March 9th as predicted

The newly released DJI RoboMaster EP comes with more than 50 sensors and can be assembled into an engineering robot or an infantry robot. But, users can also let their own imagination run wild and create a sorting robot, transport robot or even a sentinel robot.

DJI’s new RoboMaster EP hardware includes high-performance servos, robot arms, grippers, infrared depths sensors, sensor transfer, modules, and power transfer modules. The high-performance steering gear of the RoboMaster EP can be customized through a programming interface.

The DJ RoboMaster EP features a mechanical arm with a compact structure, supports precise FPV control, and works in conjunction with a mechanical claw. Even if the target object is not in front of you, you can still complete remote tasks from the first-person perspective in the app.

DJI’s RoboMaster EP supports more than 20 third-party sensors and third-party open-source hardware such as “Micro: bit”, “Arduino”, “Raspberry Pi”, and can use its own battery to power them. The EP retains 8mm and 16mm pitch hole positions and provides platform substrates, chassis extension tail plates, and front axle adapter plates for connection. RoboMaster EP supports different systems such as Android, iOS, Windows, and MAC.

According to ChinaDaily, Wan Yang, marketing director of DJI’s RoboMaster, said in the aspects of teaching aids and related curriculum, they have three solutions, such as an unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, programming education, robot education, and AI education.

DJI launched different clients for mobile phones and computers that allow you to program the DJI RoboMaster EP with programming languages such as Scratch3.0 and Python 3.6.

Li Zhuoquan, RoboMaster EP product manager, said that the biggest highlight of RoboMaster EP is the open SDK, which supports more than 50 programmable sensor interfaces. Students and teachers can obtain data from the Robo master EP from its sensor modules, video streams, and audio streams to write programs to achieve multimachine collaborative formation.

The original DJ Robo master S1 was first launched in 2019 as a modular and educational robot that provides users with an in-depth understanding of science math physics programming and more through captivating gameplay notes and intelligent features.

The launch of the RoboMaster S1 was only the beginning of DJI’s push into the robotics education field. Now we have to DJ RoboMaster EP and one can only wonder what the future might hold for us.

At this point in time, we do not know if and when the DJI RoboMaster EP will make its way to the US and at what price it might be sold. As soon as we find out we will share the information with you here on DroneDJ.

What do you think about DJI RoboMaster EP? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos