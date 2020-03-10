Why DroneDJ hasn’t reviewed the PowerVision PowerEgg X yet

Late last month we got our hands on PowerVision’s PowerEgg X, and we were excited to get out and test it, unfortunately, due to a technical issue, we weren’t able to. The PowerEgg X was looking like a great drone as it made its appearance at CES this year. The drone was promising competition with its unique ability to land, and take-off on water, and its unique egg shape, of course.

Firstly, I would like to state that this is an opinion based article and relates to information received from various companies within the drone industry. We are also not trashing the PowerEgg X as we haven’t been able to review the drone for what it is.

On February 20th, we posted an article on the PowerEgg X drone from PowerVision, which was originally going to be a first flight and impressions style article. Due to a technical issue with getting a video signal and external storage to be read by the drone, we weren’t able to get the drone off the ground.

No worry, we got in contact with PowerVision to fix the issue, ultimately PowerVision sent out a new unit as they weren’t able to figure out what the exact issue was. A few days later, a notification came through to let us know the new drone was on the way and should arrive on the 10th.

You might be thinking the 10th is today, so why write this article? Due to an unknown reason, the package has been put on hold in Hong Kong by the shipping company. While we can’t confirm the exact reason at this time, likely, packages are once again being delayed due to coronavirus, which leads to a bigger issue many tech markets will be facing for the next few product cycles. We will keep this article updated once we receive more information on the drone and its delivery status.

Photo: Josh Spires

