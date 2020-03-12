DJI Mavic Air running out of stock on DJI’s online store

Just two days after we reported on leaks of what looks to be the DJI Mavic Air’s replacement, the DJI Mavic Air is starting to run out of stock in various regions of the DJI Store. Does this mean DJI is gearing up to release the DJI Mavic, or is coronavirus taking its effect on drone manufacturing?

Days after leaks of DJI’s latest Mavic drone appeared, various regions of the DJI Store is running out of DJI Mavic Air stock. It looks like the Fly More Combo is out of stock everywhere, possibly due to the $142 discount offered at the time. Various regions still have the base model available, but not in all of the color options.

From this, we can conclude one of two things. Either DJI has stopped producing the Mavic Air due to a new drone coming soon, or coronavirus is taking its full effect on the manufacturing of DJI drones. We are leaning toward the first as it would make sense for DJI to stop producing an old product when a new one is on the way. Plus, we don’t want to think what would happen to the rest of the products DJI is supposed to be releasing this year if it was the fault of the coronavirus.

At the time of writing this article, all variants of the Mavic Air are out of stock in the following major regions, Hong Kong, China, Canada, and UAE. Much of Europe and Oceania are partially out of stock with a few units remaining.

Why do you think the Mavic Air is going out of stock? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DJI

