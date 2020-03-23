Here’s a new way to use drones during the coronavirus lockdown. Instead of yelling at people why not ask a girl for a date using your drone? Yes, drone dating during the coronavirus lockdown with a DJI Mavic drone.

Love is in the air! Drone dating amidst coronavirus lockdown

We have seen police departments, even in the U.S., use drones to yell at people and urge them to stay indoors during the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak.

Today, we get to see this short TikTok video in which Jeremy Cohen expresses his interest in a girl he sees dancing on a rooftop in Brooklyn, NY.

In the video, Jeremy says:

“I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing. Perhaps to a TikTok song. I needed to say hi to her. So I waved out on my balcony. She waved back. I grabbed my tape, pen, drone and paper. Than I wrote down my digits and sealed it to my drone. Flirting is normally daunting to me. Since I have been quarantined in my apartment for a week now I was craving some social interaction. 2020 is off to a terrible start. I still needed to shoot my shot. She picked up my drone and I guess it worked because I got a text from her an hour later.”

What do you think about this viral video of drone dating? Creative use of unmanned aircraft? Is it a true love story or a staged TikTok video? Let us know what you think after watching the drone dating video below.

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

Let us know in the comments below what you think about drone dating and the video above.

