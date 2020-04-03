DJI’s COVID-19 US disaster relief program statistics

Late last month DJI Enterprise announced it would be activating its Disaster Relief Program in response to the massive spread of COVID-19 within the United States. Since then, DJI has managed to distribute 100 drones to 40 police, fire, and public agencies across 21 states.

On April 1st, DJI Enterprise’s blog announced that it had managed to commit 100 drones to 40 public safety agencies in 21 US states, “the largest single deployment of drones to fight COVID-19 that we know of.”

DJI stated that they are still learning from the drones they have distributed and are hoping to share what they learn with others.

“We want to learn what works and what doesn’t work, gather information about different use cases, develop best practices and share that information with everyone. Right now is not the time to re-invent the wheel, so we hope our contribution of drones and expertise will catalyze new productive drone uses across the country.”

DJI stated it created the Disaster Relief Program last fall to support public safety agencies during natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and floods. As COVID-19 has become a main focus in the world right now, DJI molded the program to help fight it and help the country’s police, fire, and rescue along with other public safety agencies.

DJI says they have received 100’s of requests from police, fire, and emergency management departments, state patrols, search and rescue units, and even hospitals around the United States. The areas hit by COVID-19 the hardest will be the first to get help from the Disaster Relief Program.

It’s great to see the largest drone company is working hard to help fight COVID-19 and are doing so in a sensible way that’s not just to attract attention. We hope to see more companies like DJI stepping up and deploying their drones in ways that are beneficial to the public.

What do you think about DJI’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DJI & Daytona Beach Police Department

