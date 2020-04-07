Malaysia is deploying drones to fight coronavirus

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has given the go-ahead to the Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) to deploy drones for enforcement and surveillance purposes to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. The operation will see the deployment of 92 drones throughout Malaysia.

CAAM shared in a press release today that it’s given the go-ahead to more than 90 drones flying around Malaysia in order to enforce coronavirus laws and maintain surveillance over the population.

The new drone-forward response to coronavirus will see five organizations working together around the clock to ensure the drones are running smoothly.

This drone operation is led by the police in collaboration with the Malaysian Armed Forces and three private drone companies — Deftech Unmanned Systems, System Consultancy Services, and Aerodyne Group. This CAAM-authorized operation will abide by the instructions and SOPs (standard operating procedures) laid out by the police.

Along with the mass deployment of drones, CAAM has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the whole country prohibiting drone flights 500 ft above sea level. The NOTAM is active and valid until April 14.

Anyone caught breaking the rules set by the NOTAM will face a minimum fine of RM50,000 and the possibility of three years’ imprisonment. Companies can face a fine of up to RM100,000.

What are your thoughts on this big brother style deployment of drones? Is it an invasion of privacy that isn’t necessary? Let us know in the comments below.

More on coronavirus:

Photo: Draganfly

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos