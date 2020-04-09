Beverly Hills Aerials is selling sweet custom FPV drones and gear

Beverly Hills Aerials is an aerial cinematography company that has produced some of the most innovative work in the drone industry. And now they are selling some of their equipment to the public through a new company, BHA Customs. This includes a fantastic custom-built micro first-person-view (FPV) drone.

The DJI Ready to Bind Drone is a small FPV whoop, a drone around the size of one’s hand with prop guards protecting the blades. It includes a DJI Air Unit to record HD footage. After being featured on DJI Global’s Instagram feed, BHA Customs is offering the DJI Ready to Bind Drone for just $379. (Binding refers to linking the drone with the radio controller.) Having the ability to bind and fly a drone with a video signal as sharp as DJI’s digital FPV system is a game-changer.

Other packages

BHA Customs is also offering a few other versions of the drone. One includes the DJI FPV Goggles and Controller; another includes a Crossfire receiver. On top of that, one of the coolest products BHA Customs offers is the decased GoPro. By removing all the extra parts and plastic pieces, they reduce the weight of a GoPro significantly. This allows the camera to fly on small drones that can’t handle the weight of a full GoPro camera.

Big changes for FPV drones

FPV drones hit the market about five years ago, and they have generally been clunkier and more limited than DJI’s polished products. Learning to fly them had a steeper learning curve. However, we are now starting to see things change.

Over the past year, we have seen a lot of innovation in the FPV drone market. One of the biggest advances was DJI coming out with its own digital FPV system. The Air Unit (Amazon/DJI) is capable of shooting 720p video at 120fps or 1080p at 60fps. That level of quality saves you having to mount a separate action camera on the drone to record clear video.

It is amazing to see more and more people and companies innovating these tools, making them smaller and smaller over time. With products like the Holybro Kopis CineWhoop, iFlight DC3, iFlight BumbleBee, GEPRC Rocket, and the TransTec Beetle, it has never been easier to buy an FPV drone to get out and fly.

If you haven’t tried FPV or would like to get into it, be sure to check out our beginner’s guide. If you’d rather go virtual, check out how you can learn to fly using a drone simulator.

