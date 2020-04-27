DJI Mavic Air 2 live chat, join us for an hour discussion, ask questions and see it live

- Apr. 27th 2020 9:44 pm ET

0

Hey everyone, today is Mavic Air 2 launch day (check out the announcement and our review) and we’re here live to discuss the new drone. Head below for the YouTube embed or follow this link. (Buy your Mavic Air 2 $799)

We’re livestreaming on YouTube starting at 8:40 PM ET. Seth Weintraub, Sean Captain, and Josh Spires are live right now.

Our coverage so far:

 

 

 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2 launched on April 27 and devices will ship in early May. Pricing starts at $799.

About the Author