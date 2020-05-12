Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combos sold out online

There may be a global recession on. But that doesn’t seem to have tamped down demand for DJI’s hot new drone, the Mavic Air 2. In fact, customers are ordering them faster than stores can stock the product, especially the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo. Today we learn that Best Buy is currently out of stock for both the standalone drone and the Fly More Combo, which includes extra batteries, propellers, a carrying case, and other kit. Best Buy’s site says only that the store will be “Getting more soon” for each product. This is a reversal of fortunes for Best Buy customers. Those who ordered early had been among the first people to get the products, with some users on Reddit reporting deliveries as early as May 9 — two days before the initial launch date.

Best Buy isn’t the only retailer to report snags. Adorama is still selling the standalone drone. But it lists the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo as out of stock, without providing an availability date. The situation is the same at Amazon, which ominously announces, regarding the combo, that “we don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.” This is the latest twist in Amazon’s mangled history with the package. Over the weekend, it listed the combo as not shipping until May 19th — over a week after its scheduled release. Then it listed a version that would be available on time, but at a price of $61 more. Now it’s unclear if Amazon ever had the combo in stock.

DroneNerds is the one site we’ve found which lists the combo as in stock.

Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo in high demand

It seems that Fly More Combos are more popular than DJI or retailers had expected, as they are harder to get a hold of. (Check our advice on whether it’s worth the upgrade.) Even DJI’s own store lists a three- to five-day delay in shipments for the combo. On Best Buy, 17 customers have already reviewed the combo, giving it a perfect five stars. There isn’t a single review for the standalone package.

Even if a product is listed as available, though, don’t count on speedy delivery. DJI, for instance, was reporting a six-day shipping delay to customers who had already placed orders. One Amazon customer reported their delivery being delayed until May 21.

Have you ordered the Mavic Air 2? Did your shipment come on time?

