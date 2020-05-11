DJI Mavic Air 2 faces shipping delays

As the newly released DJI Mavic Air 2 makes its way into the hands of some happy customers, a few aren’t able to receive their new drone if they have ordered via DJI’s online store. There’s a reason for it: COVID-19 is creating shipping delays.

The DJI online store doesn’t have the best record with shipping times and customer support, but this time COVID-19 is causing DJI to have even more shipping delays, resulting in unhappy customers and cancelled orders.

There are no shipping delays in Asia; but for North America and Europe, there is an additional delay of three to six working days. Australia and New Zealand currently have an additional delay of six working days.

What to do

If you ordered your DJI Mavic Air 2 through the DJI online store and want it sooner, first check to see if a local dealer has units in stock, then hop on DJI’s website and check if you can cancel the order before it is shipped out. If you can cancel the order, ring the local dealer and ask if they can set a Mavic Air 2 aside for you.

The whole COVID-19 situation has caused issues with manufacturing. We can already see that with the Mavic Air 2 only having AirSense in the North American variant of the drone. Shipping companies have also been challenged by increased volume of deliveries of all sorts, due to the coronavirus.

Other stores

Currently, it looks like orders from Best Buy have already begun shipping, with a few customers receiving theirs sooner than expected. Right now, however, it looks like Best Buy might be out of units, telling customers to wait till the 18th to see if their Mavic Air 2 comes in. Those who’ve ordered through Apple have also begun to receive their orders.

Amazon is also having issues getting Mavic Air 2 units out to customers, with one reporting a delay until the 21st for their order. And Amazon is currently listing the Fly More Combo as out of stock in the US.

Let us know if you’ve received your Mavic Air 2 and where you ordered from.

Photo: DJI

