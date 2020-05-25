DJI Mimo app update adds 60fps and slow-mo video

The latest version of the DJI Mimo app is now available. It adds support for devices to record video in 60fps and to shoot slow-motion video when connected to the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal. The update also allows for faster post-processing of footage to take place.

The update

The latest update, version 1.3.0, brings an improved user interface for adding watermarks and end cards to videos in the My Story section of the app.

The more important updates are for the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. They bring added support for 60fps video and the ability to record in slow motion. (Both of these rely on your phone’s camera settings and abilities.) The update also brings an improved zoom animation and smoothness when using phones with zoom ability.

Finally, the app optimizes panorama shooting effects and increases the speed of splicing photos together to create a better overall user experience.

DJI Mimo

The DJI Mimo app is the official DJI app for the latest Osmo series of cameras. It connects to the camera to adjust settings and create amazing content through powerful built-in tools like ActiveTrack and FaceTrack.

The Mimo app also includes the ability to get a live feed from the Osmo Action and Osmo Pocket cameras. As for the the Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone gimbal, it has an integrated camera app that allows you to adjust your phone’s camera settings to your needs. The app also comes complete with easy media management and a powerful video editing studio with templates, music, and filters. You can also check out the DJI Academy of tutorials to learn more about your Osmo device and improve your footage.

Osmo series on sale

At the time of this article, DJI is having a monthlong sale for its Osmo Action camera and Osmo Pocket gimbal camera. Currently, you can get the Osmo Action & Ready to Go Kit for $399 and the Osmo Action & Charging Kit for $259. You can pick up the Osmo Pocket for $299 and the Expansion Kit for $59. You can learn more here.

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos