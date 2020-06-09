Medical delivery drones take flight in Munich, Germany

Quantum-Systems took to the sky in Munich with its medical delivery drone to test transporting vials of blood. The test drone was able to complete the delivery in just under seven minutes.

Last week, UAV software and hardware maker Quantum-Systems, along with Laboratory Becker & Kollegen, tested out transporting samples by drone from a COVID-19 test station to the laboratory in Munich. The flight spanned over 6.4 km (~4 miles) and only took the drone under 7 minutes to complete. The same route by car would take over an hour in usual traffic conditions.

The drone, the Trinity F90+, is capable of carrying 20 sample tubes per flight and has a flight time of around 60 minutes and a range of 70km (~ 43 miles), allowing the drone to make various trips without needing a recharge.

The video shows the medical samples being loaded into the drone, which is attached to a robotic arm that rotates and raises to allow the VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) style drone to take off. The drone then makes its way to the laboratory in Munich using a predetermined autonomous path.

Chief Digital Officer of Laboratory Becker & Kollegen Robert Hirt stated that drone technology is important to maintain the No-Touch Sample Distribution (NTSD) vision and to open discussion on creating automated systems to run in the future.

Quantum-Systems

Quantum-Systems was founded in 2016 in Munich. The company mainly focuses on the development and production of automatic transition aircraft for various commercial and civil use cases. The team of 65+ are working on creating and improving the range and efficiency of VTOL drones that are fully integrated, requiring no additional equipment to fly.

