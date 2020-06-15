DJI Air Unit vs. Insta360 GO: Which FPV cam unit is for you?

FPV drone cameras don’t always record HD footage. However, even if you do have an HD camera, is it worth it to fly with the Insta360 GO? Here we will look at a brief comparison of camera performance on the Air Unit versus the Insta360 GO.

In one of my previous articles, I talked about the new update for FPV Mode on the Insta360 GO. This new feature allows for up to 5 minutes of recording at 1080p at 25fps. On top of that, Insta360 GO stabilizes footage beautifully without having to do any work. Though the camera quality is limited, it’s a camera that can open up new options for unique angles and shots.

Insta360 GO

Pros:

Stabilization

Weight & Size

Easy to Mount

Instant Downloads

I really like how small this camera is. You can mount it almost anywhere with the tools Insta360 supplies. You can also buy a roll of double-sided tape for mounting. I had no problem finding a place to put this camera on my drone, and in fact, found that I could get really crazy with the angles if I wanted to.

In this video, I keep it really simple. I do show an example of the drone flying in selfie mode. DRL Pilot Gabriel Sochel (@gab707_fpv) has a tutorial on his YouTube channel for more on mounting the Insta360 GO. Kocher also does some fun stuff flying through trees and to be honest, it’s almost hypnotizing to watch. Check out some of his videos if you have time!

Cons:

Uploading to Phone

App Interface & Speed

There aren’t too many cons with this camera. However, if I had to list a couple, I would say that I didn’t like uploading footage to my phone as it takes a bit longer to get it over to the computer to edit from there. This con for me may actually be a plus for others. It is nice to have the ability to send files to the phone and go straight from there. Sometimes larger files take a while to transfer, but this wouldn’t stop me from using the camera.

DJI Air Unit

Pros

720p at 120fps

1080p at 60fps

Built into Drone

The best part about the Air Unit is that it is built into the drone. This means you don’t NEED an action cam to record HD footage, but you still have the option to carry one. On this camera, you do have the ability to record 60fps or 120fps, if you don’t mind 720p. With more options for frame rates, you can adjust the look and stability of the video.

Cons

SD Card for Upload

Not Ideal for Cinematic Look

While I love the Air Unit and the quality it is able to capture, I wouldn’t prefer it over an action cam. Though the camera is built in, it still appears pixelated and harder to edit. That being said, it makes for a great camera to record your flights. Unlike the Insta360 GO, the Air Unit has a memory card for the footage to be uploaded to. Again, not really an issue at all. A lot of people use a computer to edit or review footage anyway.

DroneDJ’s Take

Like I’ve mentioned in the video, both of these cameras are great. They aren’t too much to set up and will assure you that you can easily record your FPV flight. The Insta360 GO is ideal for drone pilots flying an analog 2s or 3s who are looking for a simple camera mount solution. It is also great if you want to just record another angle on a bigger drone. For higher quality than 1080p at 25fps, I would recommend an action camera like the Osmo Action, a GoPro, or different Insta 360. These cameras will give you high-quality files for editing in post.

If you are flying a larger quad, anything 5-inch plus, the Insta360 GO could be replaced with something that can shoot higher quality. The DJI Air Unit helps provide clear vision for flying, but it isn’t a must for some pilots. With the Air Unit being something that is installed in the drone, it doesn’t necessarily compete against the Insta360 GO. It’s an option some pilots may choose to fly with because they have clearer vision and the ability to record 1080p 60fps right tho the SD Card.

