Drone helps save father and daughter in the San Joaquin River

Shane Cole from the Antioch Police Department recently used a drone to help rescue a father and daughter after their canoe capsized in the San Joaquin River, California. The drone was able to locate the two, with Mr. Cole saving the daughter and the Contra Costa Fire department rescuing the father.

At the beginning of the video, were are able to see a fellow citizen reaching the father and daughter, guided by the drone. He picked up the daughter and took her back to land, while the father remained in the water staying against the sunken train ferry.

The drone follows the canoe with the daughter in it for a few seconds before watching over the father who is still in the water. The drone continues to monitor the father while he waited for the Contra Costa Fire department to arrive in its rescue boat. Within minutes the rescue boat arrived and picked up the man.

Police Sergeant Rick Smith also shared in the LinkedIn post that the river takes multiple lives per year due to drownings, and is a good reminder of why you should always wear your life jacket.

Photo: Rick Smith

