DJI Mavic Air 2 guide – should it be your next drone?

The DJI Mavic Air 2 has launched with some impressive specs that match and even surpass its bigger brother, the Mavic 2 Pro. The 48MP photos, 4k 60 fps video, HDR, 34-minute flight time, 10km transmission range, and ActiveTrack 3.0. Is it all just hype or is the Mavic Air 2 the next drone you need?

I have now had my Mavic Air 2 for about a week, and am extremely impressed what it can do. When getting a new drone, there’s always the thought in the back of your head that maybe it won’t live up to the hype. This is not the case for DJI’s Mavic Air 2.

Takeaways

Weight

The first thing I noticed when I got the Mavic Air 2 in my hands was how light it is for the power packed inside of it. Mavic Air 2 only weighs 1.26 pounds (570 grams). For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra weighs 0.48 pounds (220 grams).

Camera

The Mavic Air 2 is equipped with a 4k 60fps HDR-capable sensor that sure is impressive for its tiny size. Video I’ve captured with the drone so far is impressive and really shows the clarity of this camera. The drone is also capable of 12MP and 48MP photos which look great once taken back into an editing program.

Controller

The new controller is much larger than previous Mavic controllers, but it is a welcome addition. The new size allows for a better more comfortable grip for longer flights. Positioning the phone on the top is also great as you do not have to look down as much to see the phone compared to the previous Mavic controller. The layout of the controller makes for easy access to every single button and the USB-C is a welcome inclusion.

Propellers

Something you’ll notice when locking the propellers into the motors is that both the counter-clockwise and clockwise propellers can go on all the motors, causing a possible issue when trying to fly. DJI has addressed this by warning you to check your propellers before each flight. This isn’t a big deal, just something to remember when going out for a flight. I never take my propellers off after a flight so it’s really just an issue when replacing them.

ND filters

Including ND filters in the FlyMore combo was a great decision by DJI! I’ve used them on most of the flights so far, allowing me to get smoother footage from the drone.

Conclusion

Once again, DJI has managed to take a product that was already good – the Mavic Air – and improve it with the features from the Mavic 2 series all at a lower price point. The Mavic Air 2 is a drone that needs to be considered when looking to purchase your next drone. It is also my new recommendation for beginner flyers that are wanting the smart features and a high-quality camera that the smaller Mavic Mini misses out on.

You can pick up the DJI Mavic Air 2 right now for $799 or the fly more combo for $988, which gives you two extra batteries, ND filter set, three-battery charger, extra propellers, carry bag, and a few more smaller goodies.

Photo: Josh Spires

