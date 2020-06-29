Draganfly and Enderby Entertainment to re-open Hollywood

Draganfly has announced it is working with Enderby Entertainment to speed up the re-opening of Hollywood amid the COVID-19 outbreak using its Safe Set Solutions, ground-based technology.

Draganfly has developed a ground-based COVID safe solution with Safe Set. It uses a series of sensors to detect body temperature upon entry into a building and ensures the employees on the set are social distancing in accordance with health advice. The system does not collect any personal data or use facial recognition software and will begin to roll out this summer.

Draganfly partnered with Enderby Entertainment, who will be distributing the system and has already planned to purchase and implement the Safe Set system into upcoming productions, Firewatch and Legacy.

While the system is currently only being used in Hollywood, it’s likely it could be deployed into other areas around the country in the film industry and in busy public areas such as airports, schools, and shopping malls.

Rick Dugdale, President and CEO of Enderby Entertainment had the following to share on Draganfly’s technology.

“With crews eager to get back to work, we are focused on employing the best resources on our sets to ensure the safest possible environment. Draganfly’s technology could offer a solution for our industry, allowing cast and crew back on set while giving them the peace of mind that we are adhering to CDC and other health organization guidelines.”

Draganfly

Draganfly was the first company to commercialize the drone along with a few other firsts we learned while interviewing the Chairman and CEO Cameron Chell of Draganfly.

Dragonfly commercialized the first quadcopter and put the first commercial sensors on drones and that’s when the industry really started to take off. We saw how cameras on drones became useful and we’re the first to commercially do that. We developed the first six-bladed and eight-bladed quadcopter and the first drone to save a life. Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading systems developer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS) space. We are the creator of quality, cutting-edge drones and software that have revolutionized the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for more than 21 years, Draganfly manufactures drones that serve in the public safety space, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

Photo: Draganfly

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos