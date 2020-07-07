Altitude Angel enters India, providing BVLOS flights

Altitude Angel has entered India partnering with Sagar Defence to provide beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights in a trial supported by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The trial will help India define its regulatory framework for UAVs.

Altitude Angel will use its GuardianUTM platform to allow BVLOS flights to take place in the following situations, medical and cargo delivery, surveillance operations, survey & mapping, and search & rescue operations. The trials are scheduled to take place starting in August through October.

Richard Ellis, Altitude Angel, Chief Business Officer shared the following on making its way into India and partnering with Sagar Defence.

“The potential for UAV use in India is immense so we’re excited to be partnering with Sagar Defence on these BVLOS trials. The ability to fly safely and securely BVLOS will unlock the potential of drones not just in India, but across the world. With Sagar, we’re very much looking forward to showcasing our proven technology to demonstrate the amazing use-cases of drones.”

Mridul Babbar, Sagar Defence Engineering Ltd, Business Development Head also wanted to share his excitement in working with Altitude Angel.

“Sagar Defence Engineering and Altitude Angel, two highly skilled teams, coming together for the BVLOS trials is a very strong partnership and one we’re thrilled to be part of. The combination of our UAVs and Altitude Angel’s world leading UTM platform will undoubtedly help advance the prospects of BVLOS flight across India and beyond.”

Altitude Angel

The news comes a few weeks after Altitude Angel announced a partnership with Inmarsat that allows its unmanned traffic management (UTM) platform, Pop-Up UTM, to be quickly set up when and where required, removing the need for building ground-based infrastructure. A few weeks ago, Altitude Angel welcomed its first partner to the program, Spark Mobility, and later added Sugu Drones.

The system will specifically be deployed where a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flight is taking place and removes the need for infrastructure on the ground to be built. Pop-Up UTM also utilizes Inmarsat’s global network of satellites, meaning the system can be deployed around the world.

GuardianUTM allows software developers and drone manufacturers to access tools and data that are accurate, up-to-date, and relevant to better understand active and past drone missions. The platform helps drone pilots follow local flight rules and avoid mid-air collisions with a dynamic alert system. GuardianUTM also includes data from local air authorities such as altitude restrictions, No Fly Zones, and NOTAMs to ensure the operation is as safe as possible.

GuardianUTM O/S allows airports to define rules for the airspace easily to ensure drones and manned aircraft can share airspace in the best way possible. The platform allows pilots to gain access to the airspace and ensures the flights are within the rules. The airport also has direct access to the pilots through the system.

Photo: Altitude Angel

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos