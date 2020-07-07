Parrot partners with AIRT to provide support to first responders

Drone maker Parrot has partnered with Florida-based Airborne International Response Team (AIRT) to provide first responders with drone support when needed. Parrot will be providing its latest ANAFI USA commercial drone to the AIRT.

Parrot will support the Airborne International Response Team (AIRT), a leading nonprofit supporting drones for good and runs the Drone Responders public safety program, by providing them with financial support and the brand new ANAFI USA professional drone.

The team from AIRT already uses the Parrot ANAFI Thermal. The team says it’s looking forward to the zoom functionality combined with the thermal imaging capabilities to better respond to the 2020 hurricane season.

AIRT chose the Parrot ANAFI USA because it’s easy to use, includes a robust feature set, uses strong cybersecurity protocols, and can be purchased at a reasonable price.

Chief Charles Werner (ret.), director of the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance, stated that “Parrot ANAFI USA appears to check all those boxes. We look forward to testing the aircraft on behalf of the public safety UAS community.”

Christopher Todd, executive director of AIRT, had the following to share on the partnership and what Parrot’s drone technology will be used for:

We are excited to team up with Parrot to explore how their latest drone technology can help emergency response professionals prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex incidents. We truly appreciate their support and dedication to our non-profit mission. We’ll be coordinating extensive testing with members of both AIRT and the DRONERESPONDERS program to fully assess the ANAFI USA’s capabilities for both disaster response and public safety missions.

Parrot ANAFI USA

The Parrot ANAFI USA is the latest drone from Parrot with a heavy focus on security. While the drone has been designed with features that might appeal to the arm, it’s been designed for the First Responder and Enterprise market. The ANAFI USA has 32x zoom and is capable of detecting people from up to 1.2 miles away. The drone is easy to use and can be fully operational in just 55 seconds. It can also fly in rain and in winds of up to 15 meters per second.

Check out the rest of our coverage on the Parrot ANAFI USA.

Photo: AIRT

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos