Citadel drone protection system works against 98% of drones.

Citadel Defense has just released its latest AI-powered software and networking solution capable of autonomously protecting against 98% of commercial off-the-shelf drones. It connects multiple Titan systems together allowing a military base to be protected 24/7, 365 days a year.

Citadel Defense is able to create the drone-proof environment by networking and synchronizing its Titan drone protect system to create an automated counter-UAV defense system. The Titan was built based on lessons learned from other counter-UAV systems. The company says its product is effective, affordable, and easy to deploy.

Here’s Citadel Defense CEO Christopher Williams:

“We delivered intuitive hardware and software that quickly and cost effectively handles threats across all modalities of operation so that troops can focus on their missions without distraction. Our troops and security teams face dynamic threat environments where drones are only one of many concerns. We designed Titan to provide automated end-to-end protection against commercial off-the-shelf drones with the same user experience on one system as you have when over a dozen systems are networked together. We are not trying to be everything to everyone. We provide the most adaptive and best-value RF capability that meets the protection, risk and budget needs of our customers while giving them flexibility to add new sensors over time.”

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone company that builds technology for the military, domestic security, and commercial applications. The company’s technology is used by the U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard.

Citadel Defense uses its technology to protect soldiers on the ground with its ultra-portable Titan units. It is also used to defend US Navy fleets, the border force, critical infrastructure, ports and harbors, high-value assets, VIP events, and airports from drone incursions.

