European Ministry of Defence orders anti-drone tech

DroneShield has just announced that the European Ministry of Defence has put in an order for its RadarZero anti-drone portable system. The news comes after an eventful week for DroneShield who just won a contract with the US Air Force to deploy multiple systems.
The European Ministry of Defence has put in a $100,000 order for DroneShield’s RadarZero for an unknown but large European military force. The order is for a test run to see if the equipment works well and is a worthy investment. If so, the European Ministry of Defence will likely purchase more of the same product and a few others to go along with it.
Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO had the following to share on the order.
The importance of this sale is several-fold. First, this is our first order from this European military. Secondly, this is the first sale of a radar-only fixed site system powered by DroneShieldCompleteTM, demonstrating the modularity of our offering. DroneShield is both a sensor manufacturer and an integrator, with the customer having ability to add further sensor loads to the acquired system, which DroneShieldCompleteTM supports.
RadarZero
The RadarZero is a sub-3-pound anti-drone radar that has been designed for deployment at airports, military bases, and other important buildings that require a drone-free airspace. It can detect and track up to 20 small drones from around 3,273 feet away. The system can send real-time reports of rogue drones via email and SMS or via DroneShield’s platform.
- Early Warning: Highly functional radar designed specifically for UAS (drone) detection. Detects small drones up to 1km.
- High Track Acquisition Rate: New detection threats and radar tracks can be established in less than 1 second.
- Mobile: Highly compact, lightweight design, perfect for mobile and rapid deployments.
- Plug & Play: Superior on-board technology allows the RadarZero to be set up and operational in minutes. No calibration required.
- Integrated: Seamlessly integrates with other detection technologies within the DroneShield GUI, enabling RadarZero’s highly accurate data feed to confirm drone threats.
- Airport Safe: RadarZero was independently certified as safe for deployment in an airport environment.
Photo: DroneShield
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.