European Ministry of Defence orders anti-drone tech

DroneShield has just announced that the European Ministry of Defence has put in an order for its RadarZero anti-drone portable system. The news comes after an eventful week for DroneShield who just won a contract with the US Air Force to deploy multiple systems.

The European Ministry of Defence has put in a $100,000 order for DroneShield’s RadarZero for an unknown but large European military force. The order is for a test run to see if the equipment works well and is a worthy investment. If so, the European Ministry of Defence will likely purchase more of the same product and a few others to go along with it.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO had the following to share on the order.

The importance of this sale is several-fold. First, this is our first order from this European military. Secondly, this is the first sale of a radar-only fixed site system powered by DroneShieldCompleteTM, demonstrating the modularity of our offering. DroneShield is both a sensor manufacturer and an integrator, with the customer having ability to add further sensor loads to the acquired system, which DroneShieldCompleteTM supports.

RadarZero

The RadarZero is a sub-3-pound anti-drone radar that has been designed for deployment at airports, military bases, and other important buildings that require a drone-free airspace. It can detect and track up to 20 small drones from around 3,273 feet away. The system can send real-time reports of rogue drones via email and SMS or via DroneShield’s platform.

Early Warning: Highly functional radar designed specifically for UAS (drone) detection. Detects small drones up to 1km.

Highly functional radar designed specifically for UAS (drone) detection. Detects small drones up to 1km. High Track Acquisition Rate: New detection threats and radar tracks can be established in less than 1 second.

New detection threats and radar tracks can be established in less than 1 second. Mobile: Highly compact, lightweight design, perfect for mobile and rapid deployments.

Highly compact, lightweight design, perfect for mobile and rapid deployments. Plug & Play: Superior on-board technology allows the RadarZero to be set up and operational in minutes. No calibration required.

Superior on-board technology allows the RadarZero to be set up and operational in minutes. No calibration required. Integrated: Seamlessly integrates with other detection technologies within the DroneShield GUI, enabling RadarZero’s highly accurate data feed to confirm drone threats.

Seamlessly integrates with other detection technologies within the DroneShield GUI, enabling RadarZero’s highly accurate data feed to confirm drone threats. Airport Safe: RadarZero was independently certified as safe for deployment in an airport environment.

Photo: DroneShield

