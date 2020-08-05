Here’s how to submit footage to the Boston Drone Film Festival

If you are a drone pilot who likes to shoot photography or video, the Boston Drone Film Festival (BDFF) is a fun place to share your work. With a submission deadline of September 21, there is still time to create!

Drone Film Festivals are a great place to link up with other people and discover new work. Drone pilots from all across the globe submit a variety of their work to each category. The work is then judged by a jury of producers, directors, drone operators, photographers, and creatives. It’s broken down into categories to be displayed on November 13 and 14, 2020.

Categories for the festival include: Documentary, Landscape, Urban, Sports, Showreel, Single Take, Cinematic FPV, Freestyle FPV, Film Editing, 360 Video, 360 Photography, Nature Photography, Architecture Photography, and Student Film.

From the looks of it, people have really enjoyed the BDFF the last two years. Some great content has been submitted, and there are some cool prizes to win. This year’s grand prize is a seven-day trip (location to be determined), plus a backpack loaded with drone gear for your adventure — something that would be fun for almost any pilot. For more on the grand prize, check out the BDFF website.

With Drone Film Festivals still being relatively new, submitting is a good way to get your name and content in front of the drone community. Just like the NYCDFF, the Boston Drone Film Festival will be another fun-filled two day event. Here, you can network with other amazing cinematic/FPV pilots and aerial photographers. You may also come across directors and producers who could be interested in learning more about drone technology.

The submission deadline is September 21, 2020. All work must be five minutes or less and include at least 50% drone footage. To submit, visit Film Freeway. All nominees will be announced on October 12. The Festival takes place November 13 and 14.

