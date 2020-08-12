SPH Engineering and Eye4Software partner to survey underwater

SPH Engineering a software developer for the UgCS app has partnered with the app’s creator Eye4Software to advance bathymetric and hydrological surveying. The system would allow drone operators to capture contour maps, depth maps, and 3D models.

Earlier in the year, the SPH Engineering team announced the launch of a drone with an integrated echo sounder allowing surveys of coastal and inland waters to be completed. The real-time data collected allows for mapping, measuring, inspections, and environmental monitoring.

The system will consist of a drone equipped with a single or dual-frequency echo sounder and is controlled automatically via a pre-planned flight route and the use of the UgCS software and accompanying app.

SPH Engineering and Eye4Software worked together to ensure the files created onboard the drone are compatible and to ensure the data is not corrupted in the process. The system generates NMEA 0183 with the bathymetric data and a full color SEG-Y file for the echo sounder data.

Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO of SPH Engineering said the following:

“Thanks to our professional partnership with Eye4Software we can provide complete solutions and support from a single source – everything from bathymetric data collection using drones to data processing with a state-of-the-art software package. I am proud to see that our brand new drone-based solution with an integrated echo sounder for bathymetric surveys has been well-received by the market and we have already made our first product shipments to meet clients’ demands.”

Leon Steijger, CEO at Eye4Software B.V. followed up with:

“With the improved SEG-Y import function in our Hydromagic Survey package, SPH Engineering’s customers can now use our hydrographic processing software which has been in use by many USV operators for years. Combining our and SPH Engineering’s technologies, it is now even possible to survey areas even an USV can’t operate.”

Photo: Eye4Software

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos