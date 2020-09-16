Verizon Skyward, Parrot partners to provide drone training

Verizon Skyward announced it has partnered with French drone company Parrot to deliver ANAFI drones to train US enterprises. The ANAFI USA is the main drone the companies will be pushing for clients to use.

The new partnership will see Parrot’s ANAFI drones used alongside the Skyward drone control platform to train people from US companies to fly drones safely and efficiently. The training package will include an ANAFI USA dual vision drone and allow companies to build and scale a drone program with aircraft, policies and procedures, training, and automatically sync flight logs to the software platform to manage it all.

Current Skyward users can log flight data from the Parrot FreeFlight 6 app for the ANAFI line of drones. Parrot plans to integrate the Skyward flight log sync feature into the app at a later date to make the process easier.

Henri Seydoux, founder and CEO of Parrot said:

ANAFI USA was designed to meet the needs of the most demanding professional users while offering enterprise data security and privacy. Now, combined with Skyward’s enterprise drone solutions covering training and integrated software platforms, professional users have access to one of the most comprehensive suites of hardware, software, and services.

Mariah Scott, president of Skyward, a Verizon company, said:

Now enterprises can maximize their investment in the ANAFI USA by pairing it with Skyward’s in-person and online operator training and robust management platform. This is just the beginning of a strong partnership with Parrot. Look for continued feature integration and connectivity offerings as we move the industry forward together.

What this means

For Parrot to have such a powerful partnership is an important step for the company to integrate its products and platform into US businesses, and eventually the US government. As Parrot is a French company, it is also important for it to partner with a company like Verizon, as they have a massive presence in the US and can provide Parrot with 5G capabilities built right into future drones.

