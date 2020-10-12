DJI’s new Ronin gimbals rumored to launch October 15th

DJI’s upcoming Ronin gimbals were leaked last month by Best Buy, suggesting an imminent launch. This month, known Twitter leaker OsitaLV says the DJI RS 2 and DJI RSC 2 will release on October 15th, just one day after Amazon’s Prime Day.

Leaker OsitaLV shared earlier today that the upcoming DJI RS 2 and DJI RSC 2 gimbals will be released in three days on October 15th. We originally expected the two new gimbals to be released a litter later on in the month around the 24th.

Is it possible?

In short, yes it is very possible that DJI’s upcoming gimbals could be released sooner this month than we previously thought. Let’s discuss why. Back in August, we began to see images of an upcoming gimbal with the letters RS2 on it. A month later, the DJI RS 2 and DJI RSC 2 were both released onto FCC’s database, hinting at a nearby release in the US.

A few days later, Best Buy accidentally leaked the new gimbals, showing off product images and the prices of the standard and pro packages for each. Soon after our posts on the gimbals were released, the listings were removed from the Best Buy website.

As the Best Buy listings pretty much had all the info other than the official marketing materials from DJI, it seems that the release date of the upcoming gimbals is just around the corner.

it's not 20th, it's not 22nd

it's 15th — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) October 12, 2020

DJI RS 2 & DJI RSC 2

The upcoming DJI RS 2 will come in at $849 for the standard package and $999 for the Pro Combo, which includes the new RavenEye image transmission system and DJI’s focus wheel. The RS 2 also features a new built-in display to control the gimbal settings as well as some of the camera’s settings.

The DJI RSC 2 comes in at just $29 for the base package and $599 for the Pro Combo, which also comes with the RavenEye image transmission system and DJI’s focus wheel. Both gimbals have three USB-C ports, one for the camera, one for the focus wheel, and one for the image transmission system. Both also come with a smooth scroll wheel that will likely be used to slowly move one of the axes or zoom the camera.

What do you think of the new rumored release date? Do you think it’s correct? Or should we expect to wait a few more days? Let us know in the comments below.

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos