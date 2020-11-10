Drone Delivery Canada announces new board members

Drone Delivery Canada has announced two new board members and new hires to solidify its presence in the commercial drone world. The company has welcomed five new additions with a wide variety of industry knowledge and experience.

Debbie Fischer has joined the board of directors and will be the chair of the Governance and Human Resources Committee. Fischer has previously worked in healthcare, government, human resources, and consulting roles.

Taylor will also join the board of directors and will be the chair of the Audit Committee. Taylor has previously worked in consulting, financial services, and technology roles with some of the latest companies.

Drone Delivery Canada has welcomed Steve Bogie as the vice president — flight operations and technology on top of the new board members. Bogie will oversee flight operations, flight safety Canadian and international regulations, the DDC control center, and IT.

Previously Bogie worked at Air Canada and Air Canada Jazz with experience in systems operations control, customer service, business strategy & innovation, and operations information systems. As a result of the hire, Paul Di Benedetto will take on the role of engineering strategist focusing on research and development.

Adding to the advisory board, Drone Delivery Canada has welcomed Nico Buchholz and Robert Montemarano. You can learn more bout all the new hires and how they will allow Drone Delivery Canada to excel in the future.

Michael Zahra, president & CEO of DDC, said:

We are very pleased to make such strong additions to our board and management teams as the business matures and evolves. Debbie, Larry, Nico, and Steve bring a considerable amount of experience that will benefit the Company as we continue to focus on commercial growth in Canada and internationally and add technological enhancements to our solution with the Robin XL and Condor. We thank Rob for his contributions to the board of directors and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role on the Advisory Board.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada’s first US patent, which was granted in July 2019, focuses on the company’s “Flyte” management software and its drone delivery technology and processes.

DDC currently offers depot-to-depot deliveries for companies that are looking to transport goods from one warehouse to another or to other company’s locations without the need for ground deliveries. DDC also provides companies with depot-to-consumer drone delivery, providing deliveries for food, retail goods, service parts, and emergency roadside assistance.

In November 2017, DDC partnered with Moose Cree First Nation to bring drone deliveries to the rural community, allowing those living there to have their goods, such as mail, food, and medical supplies, delivered by drone. Moose Cree is located 20 km south of James Bay, Ontario, on an island in the middle of the Moose River, making drones a great delivery method.

Photo: Drone Delivery Canada

