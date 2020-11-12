Citadel Defense launches its AI-powered drone threat detection

Counter-drone company Citadel Defense has announced its new AI-powered drone threat detection software for its Titan drone defense systems. Citadel has been working on its AI platform for the last 27 months with successful deployments across multiple combatant commands and hundreds of unique environments.

With the ever-increasing need for counter-drone tech and ways to stop rogue drones, Citadel Defense’s solution allows it to be easily deployed across the world by soldiers.

Head of the U.S. Central Command, General McKenzie shared his concern for the growing risk posed by drones along with the lack of systems in place to prevent an attack happening.

Christopher Williams, CEO of Citadel Defense shared:

Library-limited counter-drone systems that are overly complex put important missions at risk along with our servicemen and women. Titan’s use of AI, machine learning, and automated robotics significantly reduces operator stress while accelerating response time.

Citadel’s radiofrequency sensors used the latest AI and machine learning detection systems to better integrate layered counter-drone solutions. The system uses an open architecture that allows for quick development and integration with other sensors and systems.

Citadel hopes to make counter-drone tech a norm across the government, military, and the commercial industry. Thanks to $30 million in funding from the government, Citadel Defense has tripled the manufacturing of its Titan solution.

Williams later added:

“By substantially reducing system complexity, providing an industry-leading low false alarm rate, and delivering the most expansive detection and mitigation threat coverage, Citadel’s customers can focus on their missions without unnecessary and potentially life-threatening distractions.”

Citadel Defense

Citadel Defense is a counter-drone company that builds technology for the military, domestic security, and commercial applications. The company’s technology is used by the U.S. Special Forces, Army, Navy, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and Coast Guard.

Citadel Defense uses its technology to protect soldiers on the ground with its ultra-portable Titan units. It is also used to defend US Navy fleets, the border force, critical infrastructure, ports and harbors, high-value assets, VIP events, and airports from drone incursions.

Photo: Citadel Defense

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos