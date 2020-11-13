DroneShield wins counter-drone research contract from FVEY

Counter-drone company DroneShield has announced that it has received an R&D contract from a Five Eyes (FVEY) country to further develop its AI and ML algorithms. The new contract will see the company improve its algorithms with the extra cash until mid-2021.

The research and development contract is being funded by one of the Five Eyes’ governments. The Five Eyes is a signals intelligence alliance that consists of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The order is worth around $600,000, with the funding ending around mid next year. The contract covers the broader defense applications within the artificial intelligence and machine learning space about counter-drone technology.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO said:

“This ground-breaking contract expands DroneShield beyond being a pioneer and global leader in the C-UAS domain, and into the Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning space within the defense sector. The contract leverages off the cutting edge AI capabilities that DroneShield has developed within its C-UAS products, applying it to wider defense applications. Further, this contract creates a trusted dialogue with this specific high profile defense customer, allowing us to more deeply understand their requirements and provide them with solutions to address their needs.”

Based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Virginia, Washington DC, and London, DroneShield is a drone security company focused on creating solutions that protect people, organizations, and critical infrastructure from rogue drones.

DroneShield produces its own line of anti-drone products, with the most notable being the DroneGun series that “shoots” drones with an RF signal, causing them to lose connection to the pilot and forcing drones to land or initiate their auto return to home feature. The company is working with governments from around the world to implement counter-drone technology in the ever-changing environment. Some of the clients include the United States, the southeast Asian Army, and the European Union.

