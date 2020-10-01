DroneShield receives order from a Five Eyes government

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has announced to its shareholders that it has received an order from a major intelligence Government agency in the Five Eyes alliance. The order is for the company’s famous DroneGun Tactical handheld counter-drone gun.

An order has been placed by a government agency within the Five Eyes alliance, which consists of the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand. The order is expected to be worth around $900,000 and is expected to be paid for in Q4 of this year and Q1 of 2021.

The DroneGun Tactical is essentially a gun that shoots out a signal, which jams a drone’s connection to its controller, forcing it to land on the spot or initiate a return-to-home sequence. The gun has a range of 1.24 miles and can take down most consumer drones without issue. DroneGun uses a 14.4-volt battery and weighs 16 pounds.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO said:

“We are excited to see the continued conversion of our extensive pipeline, following the hard work in last the several years with this and other customers. This order cements our relationship with this customer, continuing to set the DroneShield products as the go-to counter-drone solutions for key Government agencies globally, in terms of further DroneGunTM orders, sales of complementary products such as RfPatrol MKIITM and our vehicle and fixed site systems, and opening the door for custom larger projects in the EW/signals intelligence domain.”

Based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Virginia, Washington DC, and London, DroneShield is a drone security company focused on creating solutions that protect people, organizations, and critical infrastructure from rogue drones.

DroneShield produces its own line of anti-drone products with the most notable being the DroneGun series that “shoots” drones with an RF signal, causing them to lose connection to the pilot and forcing drones to land or initiate their auto return to home feature.

