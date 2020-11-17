BETAFPV Black Friday deals: 20% off sitewide, double points

BETAFPV has announced its Black Friday deals for this year with 20% off sitewide, double points for users, a giveaway, and some other great but rare deals. If you’re more of a Cyber Monday person, BETAFPV has you covered as well!

Earlier in the week, we noticed that BETAFPV added a wheel of fortune to its website, giving up to 25% off. We now know this is a part of its Black Friday sales beginning on November 27th and ending on December 1st.

20% off sitewide

BETAFPV is offering a sitewide discount of 20% to anyone that uses the code “BFCM” at checkout. The 20% includes everything on the BETAFPV store except for the special offered products, the Insta360 ONE R, and the Insta360 sticky lens guard.

Further discounts up to 90%

Along with the 20% off, BETAFPV has a clearance sale that you can use the 20% off code with. Doing this will allow you to get a maximum discount of 90%! The products on the clearance are minimal so expect them to go fast. Since it’s a clearance, BETAFPV is likely trying to get rid of stock to make way for newer products.

You will also not be able to choose the color of your product when ordering multi-colored parts. You also can have no more than 5 frames per order unless you are happy to pay an extra shipping fee.

Wheel of fortune

As mentioned above, BETAFPV has added a wheel of fortune to its website, giving customers a fun way to get discounts on the online store. To play, you need to wait for the wheel to pop up on-screen on the BETAFPV website, enter your email, and wait for it to spin.

Doing so will get you the chance to win up to a 25% off discount code. 5%, 10%, 15%, and 20% discount codes can also be won from the wheel of fortune.

Double points

If you’ve bought from BETAFV before, you likely know about the point system it uses that allows you to get money off future orders. This year, during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, BETAFPV will allow members to earn double points on all your orders between the time frame mentioned above!

Giveaway

BETAFPV is also hosting two Black Friday giveaway for its Meteor65 HD Whoop drone and four mystery gift bags values at more than $100. If you aren’t so lucky winning the products, you will also have the chance to get a 20%, 10%, or a 5% off discount code to use on your order.

The first giveaway opens on November 18th and runs through until December 31st and is for Facebook followers. To enter, all you have to do is like and share this post, Follow BETAFPV and tag three friends.

The second giveaway opens on November 18th and runs through until December 1st and is for BETAPFV’s Instagram followers. The giveaway collaborates with Gemfan and will see you get the chance to win a Meteor65 HD Whoop drone or a Gemfan and BETAFPV gift bag. The rules are the same as the Facebook one. You have to do them on Instagram.

Tips and tricks

BETAFPV has shared some tips to make sure you don’t miss any of its Black Friday deals.

Get ready friends, because the fastest fingers to checkout will win the race. We suggest you do some thumb exercises, add to the cart with all your desired items.

Do not forget to check the On Sale page, choose the right category, add the items, and be ready for the surprise!

Remember to Win the Mystery Bag! Mystery Bag is a special reward for our customers on Black Friday. The more you purchase, the more lucky point you earn.

Think of your Christmas, make your list of Drones, Motors, FCs, Batteries, Frames, and other Accessories.

Photo: BETAFPV

