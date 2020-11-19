Drone Delivery Canada shares update on Robin XL testing

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) has shared an update on its Robin XL delivery drone testing, with numerous critical aspects being successfully tested. All the testing was completed with the approval of Transport Canada at a rural location.

The tests focused on the communications system, navigational guidance system, autopilot system; take-off and landing performance; general flight stability and performance; multiple velocity vectors and altitude profiles, sound pressure levels, and battery consumption characteristics.

Drone Delivery Canada was not required to get a formal aircraft type-certification when operating it in a specific rural low-risk area to make the testing easier.

The company hopes to begin remote deliveries within Canada next year as long as the next three months of testing go to plan. Once operational. Flight requests will be made through Transport Canada in line with the Special Flight Operations Certificate (SFOC) process already used by DDC.

Michael Zahra, President & CEO of DDC said:

“We are very pleased with the ongoing successful testing of our Robin XL delivery drone. The Sparrow, Robin XL, and Condor all have unique commercial use-case applications based on range and payload capabilities, and we are excited to have the Condor and Robin XL models coming to market soon. Robin XL & Condor pre-selling efforts are underway, and market response has been very favorable in Canada and internationally, and we are working on a number of specific prospective opportunities for both.”

The Robin XL has an expected range of 60 km (37 miles) and can carry up to 11.3 kg (25 lb). The delivery drone combines vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone and a fixed-wing drone. To keep operations safe, the drone has a built-in parachute system that allows for flights over people. The Robin XL is designed to work with the Company’s proprietary and patented DroneSpotTM depot system, automated battery management system, and FLYTE software system.

Drone Delivery Canada’s first US patent, which was granted in July 2019, focuses on the company’s “Flyte” management software and its drone delivery technology and processes.

DDC currently offers depot-to-depot deliveries for companies that are looking to transport goods from one warehouse to another company’s locations without the need for ground deliveries. DDC also provides companies with depot-to-consumer drone delivery, providing deliveries for food, retail goods, service parts, and emergency roadside assistance.

In November 2017, DDC partnered with Moose Cree First Nation to bring drone deliveries to the rural community, allowing those living there to have their goods, such as mail, food, and medical supplies, delivered by drone. Moose Cree is located 20 km south of James Bay, Ontario, on an island in the middle of the Moose River, making drones a great delivery method.

