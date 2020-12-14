ELTA NA delivers counter-drone tech to the U.S. DoD and DHS

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have taken up mobile counter-drone technology orders. The two government departments have turned to North American counter-drone company ELTA to address the U.S.’s need to be able to put up a fight against aerial attacks such as drone swarms.

The system chosen by the two departments is the On The Move (OTM) V4. As the name states, it is meant to be used on the go and is mounted to vehicles, creating a no-fly zone around it wherever it goes.

ELTA North America signed a contract with the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) to develop and integrate various fixed, transportable, and mobile counter-drone systems.

The OTM V4 system allows its users to detect and track rogue drones using a state-of-the-art fully phased-array, multi-mission 3D radar, along with various other sensors to classify the make and model of the drone as well.

Michael J. Trexler, ASD-SO/LIC CTTSO Tactical Operations Government Program Manager shared:

“ELTA North America’s advanced Mobile C-sUAS Defense-In-Depth capability provides a unique purpose-built Tactical Operator driven integrated solution that will be employed by small tactical teams for dual organic C-sUAS force protection and to enhance situational awareness by identifying and engaging air and ground threats both static and on the move. We look forward to performance feedback of these first systems delivered with training from our supported DoD SOF OCONUS & DHS CONUS Operational Evaluations in 2021.”

ELTA North America is known for designing and developing its own radar, electronic warfare and signals intelligence systems, robotic and autonomous systems, airborne and aerospace systems, and communications systems. All of the systems it creates are made to meet government requirements. ELTA North America is owned by the Israeli defense company Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which is known for its combat-ready drones.

ELTA North America CEO William Ostrowski ended with:

“We are proud to provide our C-UAS solutions to the U.S. DOD to assist in protecting troops and DHS security agents against the increasing threat of rogue drones. The OTM V4 is one of several of our successful C-sUAS products, with hundreds of air defense and C-UAS solutions deployed worldwide. We are confident that this cooperation with CTTSO will provide the military forces with a robust, reliable C-sUAS solution.”

