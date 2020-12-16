DroneShield releases U.S. DoD complaint DroneSentry-C2

Counter-drone company DroneShield has just released a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) compliant version of its DroneSentry-C2 system. The new version of the software is now in line with the U.S. DoD MIL-STD-2525 standard.

The MIL-STD-2525 refers to a standard structured set of symbology for displaying information in command and control systems and applications, by use by the US Department of Defense and non-DOD entities such as other Federal agencies and NATO partners.

DroneShield’s DroneSentry-C2 is a software platform that allows a user to command and control counter-drone assets deployed at various locations. The graphical interface allows for easy adjustments to be made to no-fly zones and track drones in the area. The system also keeps track of all incidents that occur, making monthly reporting easy to do, and allows you to manage your team across the online platform.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s CEO said:

“DroneShield has continued to rapidly scale our US efforts. In support of that, we work closely with our customers and partners to incorporate real-world feedback into the continuous development of our solutions. The specific shaping and standardizing of our offerings to meet the requirements of the US Department of Defense and MIL-STD-2525 is an important part of this work and a testament of our commitment to our customer and their mission.”

DroneShield

Based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Virginia, Washington DC, and London, DroneShield is a drone security company focused on creating solutions that protect people, organizations, and critical infrastructure from rogue drones.

DroneShield produces its own line of anti-drone products, with the most notable being the DroneGun series that “shoots” drones with an RF signal, causing them to lose connection to the pilot and forcing drones to land or initiate their auto return to home feature. The company is working with governments from around the world to implement counter-drone technology in the ever-changing environment. Some of the clients include the United States, the southeast Asian Army, and the European Union.

Photo: DroneShield

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos