Latest DJI Mini 2 update brings flight stability improvements

DJI has released its latest update for the DJI Mini 2, bringing improved flight stability and fixes a major but rare issue. The update isn’t massive but should make flying the Mini 2 a smoother process just in time for the holiday season.

The update brings the drone to version 01.01.0700 and weighs just under 50 MB at 49.72 MB. The update is available when connecting the DJI Mini 2 to the DJI Fly app right now.

The update brings three changes to the drone. First, is that support has been added to allow users to unlock more GEO zones. A feature that is best left to those that have the relevant flight permissions to do so.

The second is something most users should be able to notice. Flight stability has been improved when the Mini 2 is flying in areas with interference. DJI says this should make flying the drone a little easier and more enjoyable.

The third part of the update is a bug fix, which resulted in the drone not taking off in some situations. This has been fixed, and you should now be able to take off wherever you want as long as it’s not in a no-fly zone and is safe to do so.

The update screen from the DJI Fly app

DJI Mini 2

The DJI Mini 2 is the drone giant’s second attempt at a sub-250 gram drone. The whole purpose of such a drone is that it allows anyone to fly without having to register the drone with authorities, making it cheaper to fly. The Mini 2 improves over the original Mavic Mini with a new 4k 30 fps sensor and captures RAW photos. DJI has also increased the flight time by one minute from 30 to 31 minutes.

The new Mini 2 has also gained new and improved motors that allow it to fly in stronger winds and fly faster. Most impressively, though, the DJI Mini 2 can now fly up to 10 kilometers away, thanks to the inclusion of DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology. That makes it the perfect budget drone for everyone.

Check out some of our latest DJI Mini 2 coverage below:

Photo: DJI

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos