DJI, industry react to FAA’s new Remote ID Rule

Reactions are still coming in, following Monday’s release by the FAA of its new Remote ID Rule, as well as its new regulations for Operations over People – including flying at night. DJI is the latest to offer a statement.

We’ve already talked about what the FAA’s new Remote ID Rule means for you. But it has even greater implications for the industry. Manufacturers, for example, need to be looking ahead to integrating a wireless means of transmitting the drone’s model, location, and trajectory. Those drones need to be out and in the hands of professionals in roughly 32 months from now. Third-party manufacturers will be scrambling to produce external models that can be retrofitted onto any drone that does not have the ability to wirelessly transmit its details.

So, what is the industry saying?

DJI

The technology company released a statement late Tuesday night. Here’s what it says:

DJI has long supported the FAA’s Remote ID initiative because it will enhance drone accountability, safety and security. The FAA’s deliberative process of reviewing over 50,000 public comments has resulted in a rule that will serve the whole industry, as operators move on to more complex drone operations that save lives and benefit society. We are reviewing the final rule to understand how DJI can take steps towards complying with the FAA’s upcoming requirements. DJI Statement

Certainly, we anticipate that DJI will be making modifications to ensure that any drones in production include the technology by the time Remote ID is required.

AUVSI

The largest organization in the US representing the industry is the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, or AUVSI. It says the rules released “are critical steps towards future UAS rulemakings to enable more complex operations, including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) for drone delivery, public safety operations, and infrastructure inspection. Remote ID is also instrumental to the development of a UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system that works alongside existing air traffic control system for manned aircraft.”

AUVSI also released a statement from its president and CEO, Brian Wynne.

AUVSI welcomes the progress made with the delivery of these final rules. Remote ID will enable more complex UAS operations, which will have additional untold benefits for American society. Operations over people, and at night, are important steps towards enabling integration of drones into our national airspace. We look forward to reviewing these rules and working with the FAA on implementation. Brian Wynne, AUVSI President and CEO

DRONERESPONDERS

This relatively new organization represents the interests of those who use drones in emergency response: Law enforcement, firefighters, Search & Rescue, etc. It also issued a statement:

The issuance of the final rule for Remote ID represents a greatly anticipated evolution for increasing public safety surrounding unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operations. Upon final implementation, Remote ID technology will provide law enforcement agencies and security stakeholders with an increased ability to evaluate low altitude UAS traffic within their respective jurisdictions. Chief Charles Werner (ret.), Director of DRONERESPONDERS

Wait, there’s more!

Well, there will be more. We’ll add to this document as further statements roll in.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos