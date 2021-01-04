DJI Mini 2 receives major update: adding features and fixes

The DJI Mini 2 has received a major update, adding new features to the drone, fixing a few issues, and improving the user experience. The new update comes shortly after DJI released a small one right before the holiday season.

The update brings the drone to version 01.02.0100 and weighs 50.38 MB. The update is available when connecting the DJI Mini 2 to the DJI Fly app right now.

You will be required to update the DJI Fly app to version 1.2.2 to use the new features. iOS users should already be on this version, with Android required to download it from DJI’s website.

Taking a look at the update, we can see there are actually two updates. The big 01.02.0000 feature update and a smaller 01.02.0100 stability update. This is likely because the update brought instability to the drone, which had to be fixed quickly.

On the list, DJI has added zoom into the photo mode like the video modes already have. DJI has also added 48, 50, and 60 fps when recording in 2.7k video, allowing more flexibility. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth have been optimized to allow for quicker connections and improved stability.

The Mini 2 will now have improved flight stability when flying in certain situations. The issue with abnormal colors appearing in DNG panoramas has now been fixed, along with abnormal textures appearing in the upper left corner when recording in 4k.

Along with the update to the DJI Mini 2, there is also a tiny, 0.64 MB update to the controller that comes with the Mini 2 and Mavic Air 2. The update arrived with no info about what it is for, but we assume it includes small fixes and improvements.

The DJI Mini 2 is the drone giant’s second attempt at a sub-250 gram drone. The whole purpose of such a drone is that it allows anyone to fly without having to register the drone with authorities, making it cheaper to fly. The Mini 2 improves over the original Mavic Mini with a new 4k 30 fps sensor and captures RAW photos. DJI has also increased the flight time by one minute from 30 to 31 minutes.

The new Mini 2 has also gained new and improved motors that allow it to fly in stronger winds and fly faster. Most impressively, though, the DJI Mini 2 can now fly up to 10 kilometers away, thanks to the inclusion of DJI’s OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology. That makes it the perfect budget drone for everyone.

