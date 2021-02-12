DARTdrones, Adorama give away a Mavic Air 2, drone training

Drone training company DARTdrones has partnered with Adorama Business Solutions to give away a DJI Mavic Air 2 to a lucky agency and $100K in free or reduced-cost drone training to public safety agencies.

The partnership is a part of DARTdrones’ 2021 Public Safety Grant, which allows first responders to become certified and trained in complex drone operations.

Police, fire departments, and other public safety agencies looking to begin a drone program are urged to apply for the 2021 grant via this link.

VP of Adorama Business Solutions, Dan Murphy, said:

Our partnership with DARTdrones offers public safety agencies the opportunity to work in a safer environment & enhance saving lives through drone technology. We are thrilled to give away a free drone to the Public Safety Grant winner and look forward to working with the departments who apply.

The DARTdrones Public Safety Grant was started in 2018 to celebrate its first anniversary of being on Shark Tank and receiving an offer from Mark Cuban. Since then, DARTdrones has been supporting professionals and hobbyists wanting to get their Part 107 certification and learning to fly with specific drones.

Cofounder and CEO Abby Speicher added:

Drones have the capability to do much more than just entertain and create beautiful content. Drones that are utilized by public safety departments have proven to save lives. We created the DARTdrones Public Safety Grant to help get drones into the hands of more public safety departments nationwide.

