Just Eat has started drone deliveries in Galway, Ireland

Food delivery company Just Eats has begun offering drone deliveries in Oranmore, located in the county of Galway, Ireland. The drones will deliver food and products from Camile Thai and Tesco, making it perfect for the current pandemic.

To get your aerial delivery, head over to the Just Eats app or website and order from Camile Thai or Tesco. The order will then go through a drone that will land at a nearby delivery point with your food.

The delivery service will use Manna Aero’s delivery drones with the ability to deliver goods in just three minutes when flying at speeds over 50 miles per hour and if the delivery location is within a 1.2-mile radius.

The drones also fly at an altitude of just 80 meters. For now, the drones will only be delivering small baskets with goods inside, but Tesco hopes to deliver large payloads in the future if the trial goes according to plan.

Just Eat Ireland managing director Amanda Roche-Kelly said:

We’re thrilled to see this exciting partnership with Manna get off the ground and delighted that our Camile Thai customers in Oranmore will be the first to enjoy this new delivery option right to their door. It’s a real success story for technology in the takeaway food industry in Ireland, one that has continued to show its resilience and innovation in the face of all the challenges it has experienced over the past year.

The announcement was made back in September, with the original goal to have drones in the air sometime in October. Roche-Kelly shared that the company wanted to support its restaurant partners rather than just focus on the trial.

Claire Lorains, group innovation director at Tesco, followed with:

We are interested to see how drones could be part of the solution to deliver to our customers on-demand small baskets. If our trial with Manna is successful, we believe there is an opportunity to reach many customers through our stores, extending via our drone service.

You can learn more about the work Manna Aero is doing in the drone delivery space below:

