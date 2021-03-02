ParaZero signs integration deal with Doosan Mobility Innovation

Delta Drone International, the parent company of ParaZero, has announced it has signed an integration deal with South Korea’s Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI). The deal will see ParaZero’s drone parachutes be integrated into DMI’s DS30 range of drones.

The deal will see ParaZero’s SafeAir parachute system to make DMI’s DS30 hydrogen drone safer and compliant to fly over people from the factory. ParaZero is expected to generate $150,000 for R&D and testing and ASTM F3322-18 certification.

For drones to fly over people and undertake complex flights, a parachute is required. ParaZero’s system can be used worldwide and is certified by the FAA, AESA, EASA, CAAI, and Transport Canada, which all require a parachute to be equipped at all times.

Delta Drone International CEO, Christopher Clark said:

We are delighted to welcome Doosan as a strategic partner to enhance the safety of their unique hydrogen fuel cell-powered DS30 drone by integrating our industry-leading SafeAir parachute technology. The challenge has always been ensuring that drones can safely fly in urban environments. We believe that as OEMs see the commercial and regulatory benefits of designing the highest level of safety into their product design, Delta Drone International will continue playing a leading role in helping the drone industry ensure safety.

The DS30 drone from Doosan Mobility Innovation uses a hydrogen fuel cell to give it a flight time of 120 minutes and carry a 5 kg payload. The drone can be folded down to pack into a small footprint and supports DJI’s Zenmuse series of payloads and Sony’s cameras.

The drone also won the CES 2020 Best of Innovation award. In 2019, the company put the DS30 to the test in the US Virgin Islands, with it being able to travel a distance of 72 km above the ocean. The drone is also equipped with a communications module that allows it to be controlled from anywhere in the world via the company’s web-based GCS and DMI View app.

Doosan Mobility’s business development manager, Soonsuk Roh added:

Ensuring our DS30 not only complies but exceeds, the most stringent safety standards set by the world’s civil aviation regulators is a key differentiator for our rollout of what we believe is an industry-leading endurance drone. We are therefore proud to be working with ParaZero, the industry leader in drone safety systems.

Delta Drone International is the result of a merger between Delta Drone South Africa and Australian drone parachute company ParaZero. The merger will allow both companies to take advantage of each other’s market share in Australia and Southern Africa and take on the ever-growing American market.

By offering both drones and software and the ability to harness the data created in real-time, Delta Drone International is in a unique position to tailor solutions for our customers across a range of sectors, based on their specific needs. We believe managing the security of assets will be a logical step for many customers who are already using us to optimize their operations in other areas.

Recently the company announced it would be moving into Zambia with Syngenta to provide agriculture data via drones. The company’s subsidiary Rocketfarm will work closely with Syngenta to battle the unique weather systems and challenges in the area.

The company has also signed a deal with an unknown mining company for $340,000, which will deliver surveillance drones to its mine site in Africa. The drones will provide 24/7 surveillance to catch criminals in the act and give the security team improved situational awareness.

Photo: Delta Drone International

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos