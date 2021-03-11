Crestwood High School adds drone certification to the program

Earlier this week, students at Crestwood High School in South Carolina have got their first taste of flying drones in a new drone program. The introduction of drones is part of a four-course drone certification program to get ninth graders in the air.

One of the students involved in the small trial, Paige Felder, told media the following:

“I felt like it would be a great opportunity. It gives me like a range of places where I can go for career paths.”

As all things are, the majority of the learning will be in the book, learning the rules, understanding how drones work, how the payloads work, and most importantly the safety features and how to fly them safely.

STEM U and AlNautics cofounder Christopher Williams added:

“Drones are used for real estate photography, videography… construction surveying, agriculture. Whatever they chose to do, they have something else to add to their industry profile.”

After the trial ends, and if it is successful, the school district hopes to expand the program to more students at the school and other schools in the area. Once the students have become certified, the company working with the district on the program, AlNautics, will allow students to get 60 hours of experience.

District Superintendent Penelope Martin-Knox finished with:

“So, when we talk about preparing our children for college, military, and the workforce, I think this is just the gateway to that. We will see how appealing this may be, and we could expand to other schools.”

Photo: Kayland Hagwood

