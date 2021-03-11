Dataiku and UAVIA partner on edge computing for drones

Dataiku, an AI and machine learning platform, has partnered with UAVIA to create an autonomous solution for edge computing on drones. This partnership will produce an automated system for training and deploying machine learning models onto the drones themselves, removing the need for a central computer.

The solution will allow companies to deploy neural network models directly onto the drones using UAVIA’s embedded intelligence system. This is particularly exciting for two reasons.

Firstly, the manual adjustments required to adapt memory size and speed of execution to the embedded computer are a complex size that took a lot of time. With this new system, it has all been automated, removing any manual adjustments, and it saves a lot of time.

Secondly, the system has an embedded tracking technology that removes false positives and keeps data clean. For example, when flying above 260 feet, humans turn into a few pixels, resulting in standard systems detecting them and falsely marking them.

Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku, said:

“Optimum data analysis is an essential element of Industry 4.0, which has the potential to completely transform industrial practices. This partnership with UAVIA enables the valorization of data collected through robotics on industrial sites and ultimately provides operators on site with critical decision making assistance for their daily tasks. It aligns with our mission at Dataiku of helping teams deliver analytics using the latest techniques and doing so at scale.”

The immediate use for this is that a model that has been trained with Dataiku’s all-in-one platform can easily be optimized and sent over to a drone with a single click using the UAVIA Robotics Platform. This means that drones become capable of risk detection and mitigation on their own or can count assets on site, illustrating a few of the many use cases for industrial site monitoring.

Pierre Vilpoux, CEO of UAVIA, added:

“The outcome of this collaboration with Dataiku affirms our position as a leading deep-tech supplier in the robotization of industrial operations. Beyond technological intelligence, we share another goal with Dataiku — providing an abstraction layer above technology to make it accessible and beneficial for everyone.”

Check out some of the other cool things companies and people are creating to make drones even better.

Photo: Dataiku

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos