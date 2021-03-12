What’s under the hood? More deets in this teardown video…

Wonder what’s inside? A new teardown video provides a pretty good look at what’s inside the DJI FPV drone, as well as tips on how to take it apart – and where to buy parts.

Whether you like this drone or not, there’s a lot of tightly integrated technology packed in there. Now, a lot of owners will likely remove the canopy at some point just to take a look, but some will want to go further. This will be especially true for those who need to make repairs, and for their own reasons would like to do that job themselves rather than sending the product back to DJI.

Now, a new video from a UK repair shop offers a pretty clear look at the process – and the parts.

Slow and steady

Watching this video from UK firm DroneOptix offers really good look at what goes into the drone and how to access those parts. But as you’ll note in the video, you need to be careful if you’re going to attempt this, and you’ve got to have the right tools on hand. Things like ribbon connectors are super easy to damage, and thermal paste between some components can make them a bit challenging to pull apart. So… unless you really know what you’re doing, it’s better to just watch.

But if you’re planning to get inside a DJI FPV drone, this is a great guide:

Now…put it back together…

Parts List

And, if you’re taking it apart because you need to repair it, you’ll be wanting parts. A company called CloudCity Drones has now listed a complete parts list, with all the bits and pieces:

You can find that parts list at the CloudCity Drones website. We hope you don’t need anything… yet.

Finally

We’ve been trying to offer some tips to newbies in the hopes they will delay their inevitable first FPV crash. Please check out our “don’t crash” post, as well as our more recent one warning that this product can give you false confidence – which will be quickly erased in full M mode.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos