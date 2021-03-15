Well, that blew up fast. Last week, soon after Jay Christensen of Rally Studios in Minneapolis posted his now-famous Right Up Our Alley video, it went viral. And deservedly so.

We knew when we saw it that this video would go somewhere. I mean, it had everything: Great shooting, amazing locations – it even featured quotes from the iconic comedy The Big Lebowski. The video was also great for a couple of other reasons: It told a story, revealing multiple different scenes as the drone moved through the location. Plus, there were some really tight shots as Jay squirted the drone through some tight passages smoothly and seamlessly.

People noticed.

Global attention

It wasn’t long before the world was knocking at Jay’s door, or at least many reporters. The story was featured in a myriad of news publications, including this take in the New York Times. Hollywood directors praised it… with one even tweeting that he might like to hire Jay for the next Guardian of the Galaxies movie. Seriously:

Oh my God this drone shot is stupendous. 🎳 pic.twitter.com/bUcfRtq70O — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021

Followed by…

I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. https://t.co/cnwRw5Exwr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 9, 2021

And the classic response from Jay:

What’s up James. I shot this. — Jay Christensen (@JayByrdFilms) March 10, 2021

A new FPV audience

There’s no doubt this was a stellar-level video. But it was also clear in the coverage and many quotes, including from several Hollywood types, that many people were seeing this kind of drone footage for the first time. Of course, we’d seen some styles of video before Jay’s, so we were familiar with what could be achieved. But others, clearly, were just seeing this kind of thing for the first time.

And that’s great. Exposing new eyes to what these machines can do is great.

More from Jay

So we figured it was worth having a quick peek through Jay’s other work posted to YouTube. And we found this great stuff. This one, Movie Night FPV, takes us on a spin through a theater. There aren’t as many crazy tight shots as in Up Our Alley, but it’s still great. And the ending is very clever.

There’s a signature style here…

And then there’s his aerial reel, which is incredible:

See this thumb? Remember it…

Oh yeah!

When we saw his aerial reel, above, we noted the thumbnail. We remembered that we’d featured a video about the Minnesota Timberworlves in a December post, though it was unclear at the time who had shot the video. Well, now we know:

You’ll also find that same video on Jay’s channel, which is definitely worth a “Subscribe.”

